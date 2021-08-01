Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 288,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,107 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

