US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.04 million.

Shares of ECOL traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 794,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

