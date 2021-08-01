US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.04 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,056. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

