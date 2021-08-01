Utah Retirement Systems Buys 200 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Capri were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Capri by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Capri by 2.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Capri by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

