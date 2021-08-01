Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 96,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,828,000 after buying an additional 224,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

