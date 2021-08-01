Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AerCap were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

