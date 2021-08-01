Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 53,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.57.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

