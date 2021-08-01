Utah Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.