Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

