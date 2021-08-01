Utah Retirement Systems Sells 600 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Silgan were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

