Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

