Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Increased by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.72. The stock had a trading volume of 180,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,353. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $139.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

