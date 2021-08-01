Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,243,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,754,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,175. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $242.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.