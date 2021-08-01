Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.87. 2,732,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,878. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

