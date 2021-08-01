Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after buying an additional 562,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,226,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period.

VGSH remained flat at $$61.53 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

