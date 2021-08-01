Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 578.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

