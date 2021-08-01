Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares in the company, valued at $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.