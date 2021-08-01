Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.94.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01. Ventas has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -239.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

