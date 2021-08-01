Venus Market Capitalization Tops $296.69 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $28.16 or 0.00070041 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $296.69 million and approximately $73.18 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,132.36 or 0.99833736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00031275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009884 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,537,253 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.