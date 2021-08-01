Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $757,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Equities analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

