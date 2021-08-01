Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Veritex alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

VBTX stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. Equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.