Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,746 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

