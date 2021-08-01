Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.52 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

