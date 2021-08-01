Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 84.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,646,000 after buying an additional 49,427 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 667,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI opened at $101.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

