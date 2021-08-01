Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

