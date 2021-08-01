Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in D8 in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of D8 by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 164,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 130,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D8 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D8 in the first quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D8 during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEH stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

