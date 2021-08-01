Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

