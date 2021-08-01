Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.8% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.78. 13,856,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,678,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

