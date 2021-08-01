Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRCA. Northland Securities cut their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of VRCA opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 728,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

