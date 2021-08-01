Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 29.80%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VRTX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.58. 2,132,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,481. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $283.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

