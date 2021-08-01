Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Update

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at $164,000. 7.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Shares of BBIG stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Vinco Ventures has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.