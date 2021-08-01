Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

CYBBF stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.