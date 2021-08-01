Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

CYBBF stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

