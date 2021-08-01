Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

