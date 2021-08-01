Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,458 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

