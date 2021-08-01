Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.