Virtu Financial LLC Invests $398,000 in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DADA opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -11.86.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

