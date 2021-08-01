Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth approximately $264,279,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth approximately $13,852,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAAS opened at $4.85 on Friday. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Cloopen Group Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

