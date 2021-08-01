Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $214.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

