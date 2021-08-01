Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €28.50 ($33.53) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €28.71. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

