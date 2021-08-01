Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 3,978,569 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60.

