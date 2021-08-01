Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 81,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,190. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.