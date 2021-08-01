Vivid Financial Management Inc. Invests $468,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.98. 3,262,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,104. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

