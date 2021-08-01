Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.490-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $221 million-$231 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.74 million.

VCRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 566,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,679. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.77 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.47.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

