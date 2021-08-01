Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,492 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $151.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

