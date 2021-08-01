Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Invitae by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after acquiring an additional 419,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,280,000 after acquiring an additional 338,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Invitae by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 361,910 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

