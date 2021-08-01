Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $2,122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

EOLS stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

