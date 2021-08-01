Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 51,069 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,069 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

