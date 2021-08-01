Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,951 shares of company stock worth $3,369,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AVID opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

