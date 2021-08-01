Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Genetron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 15.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 161.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 94,209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 109.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 83.3% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $14.20 on Friday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

