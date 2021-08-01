Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 53.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,491.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 117,681 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,569. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $135.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.28 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

